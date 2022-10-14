 | Sat, Oct 15, 2022
N. Korea fires missile, artillery shells

The North Korean moves suggest it is reviving an old playbook of stoking fears of war with provocative weapons tests before it seeks to win greater concessions from its rivals.

By

World News

October 14, 2022 - 5:05 PM

A woman walks under a "shelter" sign displayed at the entrance to a subway train station in Seoul on Oct. 6, 2022, where more than 3,000 of the city's subway stations serve a dual purpose as shelters in case of aerial bombardment —part of the city's answer to a decades-long threat from North Korea. (Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired a ballistic missile and hundreds of artillery shells toward the sea Friday and flew warplanes near the tense border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement the short-range missile lifted off from the North’s capital region at 1:49 a.m. Friday and flew toward its eastern waters.

