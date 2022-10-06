 | Thu, Oct 06, 2022
N. Korea flies warplanes near S. Korea after missile launches

North Korea flew 12 warplanes near the border with South Korea, after firing two ballistic missiles into the sea over Japan. The action heightens tensions in the region.

Pedestrians walk under a large video screen showing images of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a news update in Tokyo on Oct. 4, 2022, after North Korea launched a missile early in the day which prompted an evacuation alert when it flew over northeastern Japan. (Richard A. Brooks/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea flew 12 warplanes near its border with South Korea on Thursday, prompting the South to scramble 30 military aircraft in response, Seoul officials said. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks.

Eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation and were believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills, South Korea’s military said.

The military said South Korea responded by scrambling 30 fighter jets and other warplanes, though they didn’t engage in any clash with the North Korean aircraft.

