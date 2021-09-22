 | Wed, Sep 22, 2021
Nations sound alarms at UN meeting

World leaders share concerns about racism, climate change and worsening divisions among nations and cultures.

By

World News

September 22, 2021 - 9:20 AM

US President Joe Biden addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly on September 21, 2021 in New York. Photo by (Eduardo Munoz/POOL/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Racism, climate change and worsening divisions among nations and cultures topped the agenda today as leaders from China to Costa Rica, from Finland to Turkey to the United Nations itself outlined reasons why the world isn’t working as it should — and what must be done quickly to fix it. Said one country’s president: “The future is raising its voice at us.”

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began early last year, more than two dozen world leaders appeared in person at the U.N. General Assembly on the opening day of their annual high-level meeting Tuesday. In speech after speech, the atmosphere was somber, angry and dire.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that “the world has entered a period of new turbulence and transformation.” Finland President Sauli Niinistö said: “We are indeed at a critical juncture.” And Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado Quesada declared: “The future is raising its voice at us: Less military weaponry, more investment in peace!”

