NATO: No timetable to admit Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky blasted NATO leaders who said several conditions must be met before Ukraine can be added into the alliance.

July 11, 2023 - 12:32 PM

From left, President Joe Biden, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda attend the first work session as part of the NATO summit, in Vilnius on July 11, 2023. NATO leaders will grapple with Ukraine's membership ambitions at their summit on July 11, 2023, their determination to face down Russia boosted by a breakthrough in Sweden's bid to join the alliance. Photo by Jacques Witt/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders agreed Tuesday to allow Ukraine to join “when allies agree and conditions are met,” the head of the military alliance said, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskky blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd.”

“We reaffirmed Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, referring to a key step in joining the alliance.

“This will change Ukraine’s membership path from a two-step path to a one-step path,” he said.

