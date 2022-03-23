 | Wed, Mar 23, 2022
NATO: Up to 15,000 Russian troops die in four weeks of war

NATO estimated as many as 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war with Ukraine. By comparison, Moscow lost about 15,000 soldiers in Afghanistan in 10 years.

March 23, 2022 - 2:52 PM

Russian army military vehicles are seen in Armyansk, Crimea, on Feb. 25, 2022. - Ukrainian forces fought off Russian invaders in the streets of the capital Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2022, as President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow of targeting civilians and called for more international sanctions. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that as many as 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where ferocious fighting by the country’s fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

By way of comparison, Moscow lost about 15,000 soldiers in Afghanistan over 10 years.

A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian officials, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.

