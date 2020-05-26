Menu Search Log in

Netanyahu vows to push ahead with annexing West Bank

Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue annexing the West Bank. The move is certain to heighten tensions with Palestinians and other key allies in the Mid-East.

By

World News

May 26, 2020 - 9:59 AM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday pledged to annex parts of the occupied West Bank in the coming months, vowing to move ahead with the explosive plan despite a growing chorus of condemnations by key allies.

The Palestinians, with wide international backing, seek the entire West Bank as the heartland of a future independent state. Annexing large chunks of this territory would all but destroy the faint remaining hopes of a two-state solution.

In an apparent reference to the friendly administration of President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said Israel had a “historic opportunity” to redraw the Mideast map that could not be missed. Israeli media quoted him as saying he would act in July.

