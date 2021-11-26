 | Fri, Nov 26, 2021
New variant emerges in southern Africa

Several nations have stopped air travel from southern Africa on Friday and stocks plunged in reaction to news of a new COVID-19 variant. Medical experts urged caution until more is known about the new variant.

November 26, 2021

Electoral commission officials, wearing a personal protection equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19, gather at the Mklomelo Secondary school in Folweninear near Durban, South Africa on Oct. 30, 2021, after a home visit to facilitate an early voter. Photo by (Marco Longari/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A slew of nations moved to stop air travel from southern Africa on Friday, and stocks plunged in Asia and Europe in reaction to news of a new, potentially more transmissible COVID-19 variant.

“The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, amid a massive spike in cases in the 27-nation European Union, which is recommending a ban on flights from southern African nations.

Within a few days of the discovery of the new variant, it has already impacted on a jittery world that is sensitive to bad COVID-19 news, with deaths around the globe standing at well over 5 million.

