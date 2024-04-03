 | Wed, Apr 03, 2024
North Korea says it tested new missile

North Korea says it tested a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile powered with solid propellants.

April 3, 2024

People watch a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a railway station in Seoul on Dec. 23, 2022, after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles according to South Korea's military. (Jung Yeon-Je/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday it had tested a new hypersonic intermediate-range missile powered with solid propellants, extending a run of weapons tests that’s deepening a nuclear standoff with neighbors and the United States.

With the supposed success of the demonstration, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared his country had acquired the ability to build solid-fuel, nuclear-capable missiles of all ranges as he pursues an arsenal that can credibly threaten rivals in Asia and the United States.

But the South Korean military said the North is exaggerating the success of the test and its overall missile prowess.

