 | Mon, Sep 11, 2023
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un set to visit Russia

North Korea President Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, and could meet personally with Vladimir Putin, a precursor to a potential arms deal.

World News

September 11, 2023 - 1:54 PM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a reception following their talks at the Far Eastern Federal University campus in Vladivostok, Russia, on April 25, 2019. Photo by Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, both countries said Monday, and he is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin that has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

A brief statement on the Kremlin’s website said the visit is at Putin’s invitation and would take place “in the coming days.” It also was reported by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, which said the leaders would meet — without specifying when and where.

“The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un will meet and have a talk with Comrade Putin during the visit,” it said.

