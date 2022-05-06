 | Fri, May 06, 2022
Official: US gave intel before Ukraine sank Russian warship

The Biden administration has ramped up intelligence sharing with Ukraine alongside the shipment of arms and missiles to help it repel Russia’s invasion.

May 6, 2022 - 3:49 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it shared intelligence with Ukraine about the location of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva before the strike that sank the warship, a high-profile embarrassment for Russia’s military, but the Pentagon denied Friday that it played a direct role in the strike.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the U.S. “did not provide Ukraine with specific targeting information for the Moskva,” although he acknowledged that the U.S. and allies routinely share intelligence with Ukraine.

“We were not involved in the Ukrainians’ decision to strike the ship or in the operation they carried out,” he added. “We had no prior knowledge of Ukraine’s intent to target the ship.”

