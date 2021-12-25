 | Sat, Dec 25, 2021
One in 10 Londoners infected with COVID

Daily cases hit a record high for third straight day

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions on Dec. 7, 2021, in London. (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images/TNS)

Boris Johnson urged Britons to take care at Christmas as he considers whether to tighten pandemic regulations, as government data indicated about 10% of Londoners were infected with COVID-19, and daily cases hit a record for a third day.

An estimated 1 in 25 people across England — more than 2 million people — had COVID-19 on Dec. 19, according to Office for National Statistics modeling released Friday that also showed about 1 in 10 Londoners were infected as the fast-spreading omicron variant takes hold. Some 122,186 new confirmed cases were logged nationwide on Friday — a third record daily tally in a row, while minutes of a meeting of Johnson’s scientific advisers said omicron hospitalizations are doubling every 4 to 5 days.

“As infections move into older age groups, a large wave of hospital admissions should be expected,” the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said. “Such a wave should be expected soon given infections are increasing rapidly in all age groups and regions, and earlier in London.”

