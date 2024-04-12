 | Fri, Apr 12, 2024
Owner of Russell Stover prevails in court

Lindt & Sprungli, which owns Russell Stover Candies, was awarded $33 million in a federal court trial.

April 12, 2024 - 2:11 PM

Russell Stover Candies plant in Iola, Kansas. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

Lindt & Sprungli, the multinational chocolatier that owns Iola’s Russell Stover Candies factory, was recently awarded $33 million in a federal court trial, according to The Kansas City Star.

The Switzerland-based company purchased Kansas City’s Russell Stover Candies for $1.6 billion in 2014.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri in 2022 against GXO Warehouse Co., a logistics company, the Star reported. Lindt alleged that after it completed its acquisition of Russell Stover, it sought to consolidate the warehouses for Lindt’s growing portfolio of chocolate brands. (Lindt also owns Ghirardelli, the third-oldest chocolate company in the U.S.) 

