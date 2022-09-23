 | Sat, Sep 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Pakistan battles disease surge as flood deaths surpass 1,600

Floods have damaged more than 1,000 health facilities in Sindh, forcing some survivors to travel to other areas to seek medical help.

By

World News

September 23, 2022 - 3:11 PM

People remove bushes from their flooded houses in Sukkur, Pakistan, on Friday, Sept. 2. (Asif Hassan/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan deployed thousands more doctors and medics to battle the outbreak of disease as the death toll from the unprecedented floods that have gripped the country this summer surpassed 1,600 on Friday, officials said.

The disaster management agency said 10 more people had died from the floods in the past 24 hours — four in Sindh, the worst-hit province in the deluge, and six in Baluchistan province — bringing the overall number of fatalities to 1,606 across Pakistan.

In Sindh, where thousands of makeshift medical camps for flood survivors have been set up, the National Disaster Management Authority said outbreaks of a spate of illnesses such as typhoid, malaria and dengue fever have killed at least 300 of the flood victims.

Related
August 31, 2022
November 10, 2021
January 3, 2020
July 30, 2014
Most Popular