Parasitic fungus creates zombie cicadas to use as agents of infection

Parasitic fungus uses compounds similar to hallucinogenic mushrooms to trick males to tempt unsuspecting males and infect them.

August 5, 2020 - 10:58 AM

West Virginia University researchers were part of a team that discovered how Massospora, a parasitic fungus, manipulates male cicadas into flicking their wings like females – a mating invitation – which tempts unsuspecting male cicadas and infects them. Photo by (WVU Photo/TNS)

Zombie cicadas to murder hornets: Hold my beer.

There has been a resurgence of cicadas infected with the parasitic fungus Massospora, which causes them to resort to trickery to entrap other victims.

While murder hornets cruelly decapitate bees, fungus-infused cicadas are B-horror-movie next level, researchers say.

