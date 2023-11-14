 | Tue, Nov 14, 2023
Paris mayor says her city has too many SUVs

Voters will ask whether to impose a "very significant" hike in parking fees for SUVs visiting the city as part of the mayor's efforts to make the city more friendly to pedestrians and the planet.

November 14, 2023 - 2:03 PM

PARIS (AP) — Does Paris have too many SUVs? The mayor is putting that question to voters in the runup to next year’s Olympic Games, the latest salvo in her long-running campaign to make the city more friendly to pedestrians and the planet, and less friendly to cars.

Voters will be asked on Feb. 4 whether to impose a “very significant” hike in parking fees for SUVs visiting the city, Mayor Anne Hidalgo said Tuesday in a video posted online.

“Many of you complain that there are still too many big polluting SUVs taking up more space on our streets and on our sidewalks,’’ she said. She hopes the vote will send a message to carmakers to stop “pushing to buy ever-bigger, more expensive, more resource-guzzling, more polluting’’ vehicles.

