Planets may share orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have discovered what could be two planets sharing the same orbit around their star.

They say it’s the strongest evidence yet of this bizarre cosmic pairing, long suspected but never proven.

Using a telescope in Chile, the Spanish-led team spotted a cloud of debris in the same orbit as an already confirmed planet circling the star, 370 light-years away. They suspect it’s either a planet in formation or remnants of a planet that once was.