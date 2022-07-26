 | Tue, Jul 26, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Polish institute says cats are alien invasive species

Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.

By

World News

July 26, 2022 - 3:25 PM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish scientific institute has classified domestic cats as an “invasive alien species,” citing the damage they cause to birds and other wildlife.

Some cat lovers have reacted emotionally to this month’s decision and put the key scientist behind it on the defensive.

Wojciech Solarz, a biologist at the state-run Polish Academy of Sciences, wasn’t prepared for the disapproving public response when he entered “Felis catus,” the scientific name for the common house cat, into a national database run by the academy’s Institute of Nature Conservation.

Related
July 15, 2022
July 14, 2022
June 10, 2022
April 27, 2022
Most Popular