Pope Francis calls on people to embrace humility

ROME — Pope Francis extolled the virtues of humility during a sermon he gave at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome on Friday evening to celebrate Christmas Eve.

“Let us not weep for greatness we do not have. Let us stop complaining … and let us refrain from the greed that always leaves us unsatisfied,” the head of the Catholic Church urged.

“Christmas is a time when each of us needs to find the courage to take off our armor, discard the trappings of our roles, our social recognition and the glitter of this world and adopt … humility,” the pontiff preached.