Pope had ‘good’ night, but still critical

ROME — Pope Francis had a “good” night in hospital but is not out of danger, a Vatican spokesman said on Monday.

The pope’s entourage later added that he was “in good spirits” and was not in much pain.

The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church has spent 10 days in hospital in Rome with a respiratory infection which turned into double pneumonia.

ON SUNDAY, a statement said he had also developed a slight kidney insufficiency and remained in “critical” condition. This followed an acute breathing crisis on Saturday, during which oxygen was administered.

According to the Vatican, no further crises were recorded on Sunday and some of the pontiff’s blood values have stabilized.

Nonetheless, the intensive care specialist Uwe Janssens – who is not involved in the pope’s treatment – described his condition as a “highly critical situation,” in an interview with dpa.

“For an old, frail patient, such illnesses carry a high risk,” Janssens said, adding that the most recent developments are “prognostically unfavourable.”

“If he is successfully given suitable antibiotics, if he is sucessfully mobilized, if he is given enough respiratory support, if he receives a sufficient fluid intake, then he might have a chance,” Janssens said.

In a written message shared on Sunday, the pontiff from Argentina called on the worldwide Catholic community of 1.4 billion people to pray for him.

Starting on Monday evening, cardinals are to lead a nightly rosary prayer in St Peter’s Square for the pope’s recovery, the Vatican announced.