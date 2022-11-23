 | Wed, Nov 23, 2022
Protesting workers beaten at Chinese iPhone factory

A pay dispute at Apple's largest iPhone factory in China led to protesting workers being beaten by police. New iPhone updated models have been delayed by controls related to China's crackdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

By

World News

November 23, 2022 - 12:26 PM

BEIJING (AP) — Police beat workers protesting over a pay dispute at the biggest factory for Apple’s iPhone, whose new model is delayed by controls imposed as China tries to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Foxconn, the biggest contract assembler of smartphones and other electronics, is struggling to fill orders for the iPhone 14 after thousands of employees walked away from the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou last month following complaints about unsafe working conditions.

China’s status as an export powerhouse is based on factories such as Foxconn’s that assemble the world’s consumer electronics, toys and other goods.

