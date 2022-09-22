 | Fri, Sep 23, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Puerto Ricans struggle to reach areas cut off by Fiona

Days after ravaging Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona now has Bermuda and far-eastern Canada in its patch. Puerto Rico continues to dig out from Monday's storm.

By

World News

September 22, 2022 - 2:18 PM

Antonio Perez Miranda walks out of his house through the mud left by the river Rio de la Plata overflowing in the San Jose de Toa Baja caused by Hurricane Fiona that passed by Puerto Rico on Monday Sept. 18, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Photo by (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald/TNS)

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Fiona was on a track Thursday to menace Bermuda and far-eastern Canada after leaving hundreds of people stranded across Puerto Rico, where it smashed roads and bridges and caused historic flooding.

Government officials have been working with religious groups, nonprofits and others braving landslides, thick mud and broken asphalt by foot to provide food, water and medicine for people in need, but they are under pressure to clear a path so vehicles can enter isolated areas soon.

Nino Correa, commissioner for Puerto Rico’s emergency management agency, estimated that at least six municipalities across the island had areas that were cut off by Fiona, which struck as a Category 1 hurricane and was up to Category 4 power Thursday as it headed toward Bermuda.

Related
September 25, 2019
August 9, 2018
May 30, 2018
November 1, 2017
Most Popular