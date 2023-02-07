 | Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Race is on to find quake survivors in Turkey, Syria

Freezing temperatures are complicating the search for survivors after a series of earthquakes toppled buildings in Turkey and Syria.

February 7, 2023 - 2:05 PM

A man runs along a street strewn with debris, in Hatay, the day after an earthquake struck the country's southeast on Feb.7, 2023. - Rescuers in Turkey and Syria braved frigid weather, aftershocks and collapsing buildings, as they dug for survivors buried by an earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people. Up to 23 million people could be affected by the massive earthquake that has killed thousands in Turkey and Syria, the WHO warned on Tuesday, promising long-term assistance. (Bulent Kilic/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

NURDAGI, Turkey (AP) — Search teams and international aid poured into Turkey and Syria on Tuesday as rescuers working in freezing temperatures and sometimes using their bare hands dug through the remains of buildings flattened by a powerful earthquake. The death toll soared above 5,300 and was still expected to rise.

But with the damage spread over a wide area, the massive relief operation often struggled to reach devastated towns, and voices that had been crying out from the rubble fell silent.

“We could hear their voices, they were calling for help,” said Ali Silo, whose two relatives could not be saved in the Turkish town of Nurdagi.

