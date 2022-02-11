Robots score gold at Beijing Olympics

China’s zero-COVID policy has led to all kinds of brainstorming about how to limit transmission of the coronavirus. Among the solutions: Robots!

Replacing a human service provider with a mechanical one, the theory goes, reduces virus-spreading contact among humans. Robots are everywhere at the Olympics, in all shapes, sizes and varieties. At our hotel, a tallish white one with multiple arms plies the hallways, emitting mist. Another kind brings room service orders.

In the Main Media Centre, a cousin of the Roomba scoots along the concrete floors with a dustmop. (That one feels like it’s following you sometimes.)