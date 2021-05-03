Ruling party in El Salvador ousts top judges and attorney general

El Salvador’s ruling party took control of the top court and replaced the attorney general in a move criticized by the Biden administration and human rights groups, which warned it may sour relations with Washington and the International Monetary Fund.

President Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas party used Saturday’s first meeting of a new legislative session to replace five magistrates from the court’s constitutional chamber, and to fire the attorney general. New judges took office immediately. Rodolfo Delgado was named attorney general, replacing Raul Melara.

“And the Salvadoran people, through their representatives, said FIRED,” Bukele wrote on Twitter. He later wrote that he was “extremely pleased” with the legislative session.