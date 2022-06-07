 | Tue, Jun 07, 2022
Russia claims control over much of Ukrainian province amid fierce battles

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth month, the country claimed near victory in its fight for part of an industrial region, one of its main stated war aims.

June 7, 2022 - 2:48 PM

Ukrainian troop members move towards the front line with an army's Main Battle Tank (MBT) in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas on June 7, 2022. (Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

DNIPRO, Ukraine — Russia claimed near-victory Tuesday in its fight for part of an eastern Ukrainian industrial region whose capture is one of Moscow’s main stated war aims, as Ukraine acknowledged that it was waging a tough battle to keep one of its last cities there from falling.

In the fourth month of the Russian invasion, Ukraine redoubled its pleas for more heavy weaponry to parry slow and grinding advances by Moscow’s troops, which are backed by relentless artillery fire, in the contested region known as the Donbas, made up of two eastern provinces, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Moscow’s triumphal claim came from Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who said in televised remarks that 97% of Luhansk had been “liberated” by Russian forces.

