Russia fires biggest aerial barrage of war in Ukraine

Russia launched 122 missiles and dozens of drones in Ukraine, killing at least 24 civilians. It was the most massive aerial attack since the invasion began in February 2022.

December 29, 2023 - 12:06 PM

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged apartment building after a Russian attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 29. The onslaught extended over 18 hours. Photo by (AP Photo/Artem Perfilov)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia launched 122 missiles and dozens of drones against Ukrainian targets, officials said Friday, killing at least 24 civilians across the country in what an air force official said was the biggest aerial barrage of the war.

The Ukrainian air force intercepted most of the ballistic and cruise missiles and the Shahed-type drones overnight, said Ukraine’s military chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his official Telegram channel that it was “the most massive aerial attack” since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

