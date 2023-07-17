 | Mon, Jul 17, 2023
Russia pulls out of landmark deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain

Russian officials said demands to get Russian food and fertilizer to the world must be met if the country were to re-enter a breakthrough wartime deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to countries across Asia and Africa.

By

World News

July 17, 2023 - 3:13 PM

Wheat lies piled in a grain warehouse earlier shelled by Russian forces on May 6, 2022, near the frontlines of Kherson Oblast in Novovorontsovka, Ukraine. Russia is pulling out of the international deal that allows grain exports. (John Moore/Getty Images/TNS)

LONDON (AP) — Russia on Monday halted a breakthrough wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Black Sea Grain Initiative would be suspended until demands to get Russian food and fertilizer to the world are met. An attack Monday on a bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula to Russia was not a factor in the decision, he said.

“When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal,” Peskov said.

