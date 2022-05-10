 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Russia pummels vital port in Odesa, Ukraine

Now in its 11th week, the war's brutality escalates. On Tuesday, the bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a building recently destroyed by Russian bombs.

By

World News

May 10, 2022 - 3:26 PM

A man walks past fragments of missiles in front of the shopping and entertainment center in the Ukrainian Black Sea city of Odessa on May 10, 2022, destroyed after Russian missiles strike late on May 9, 2022. (Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP/Getty Images)

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pummeled the vital port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments critical to Kyiv’s defense.

Ukraine’s ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict. With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging down Russian forces and even staging a counteroffensive, Ukraine’s foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its aims beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the Feb. 24 invasion.

One of the most dramatic examples of Ukraine’s ability to prevent easy victories is in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained holed up at a steel plant, denying Russia’s full control of the city. The regiment defending the plant said Russian warplanes continued bombarding it.

Related
May 4, 2022
April 28, 2022
April 26, 2022
March 29, 2022
Most Popular