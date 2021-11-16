 | Tue, Nov 16, 2021
Russia says it didn’t endanger ISS astronauts

The United States said Russia destroyed an old satellite with a missile, jeopardizing the International Space Station because of debris. Because ISS orbits the Earth at more than 17,000 miles an hour, any piece of floating debris could damage to destroy the space station.

November 16, 2021 - 9:35 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials on Tuesday rejected accusations that they endangered astronauts aboard the International Space Station by conducting a weapons test that created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk. 

U.S. officials on Monday accused Russia of destroying an old satellite with a missile in what they called a reckless and irresponsible strike. The debris could do major damage to the space station as it is orbiting at 17,500 mph.

Astronauts now face four times greater risk than normal, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told The Associated Press. 

