 | Tue, Nov 02, 2021
Russia sets another record for COVID deaths

November 2, 2021 - 9:58 AM

A COVID-19 patient in an ICU in December. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

More than 1,100 Russian citizens died today of COVID-19, a daily record for the country that still is plagued by low vaccination rates and lax behaviors.

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record today, four days since a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect. 

Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 39,008 new confirmed cases and 1,178 COVID-19 deaths. The task force has reported record daily infections or deaths almost every day for the last month. 

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide non-working period for Oct. 30-Nov. 7. 

