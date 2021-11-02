Russia sets another record for COVID deaths

More than 1,100 Russian citizens died today of COVID-19, a daily record for the country that still is plagued by low vaccination rates and lax behaviors.

MOSCOW (AP) — Coronavirus deaths in Russia hit another daily record today, four days since a nationwide order for many Russians to stay off work took effect.

Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 39,008 new confirmed cases and 1,178 COVID-19 deaths. The task force has reported record daily infections or deaths almost every day for the last month.

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a nationwide non-working period for Oct. 30-Nov. 7.