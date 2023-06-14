 | Wed, Jun 14, 2023
Russia steps up aerial strikes on Ukraine, killing 6

Russian forces have recently stepped up aerial strikes in their nearly 16-month war, a Ukrainian military spokesman said.

World News

June 14, 2023 - 4:01 PM

Emergency workers extinguish a fire after a Russian rocket hit in a storehouse building in Odesa, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Photo by (Ukrainian Emergency Situation Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired cruise missiles at the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa and shelled the eastern Donetsk region early Wednesday, killing at least six people and damaging dozens of homes, regional Ukrainian officials said.

Russian forces have recently stepped up aerial strikes in their nearly 16-month war, a Ukrainian military spokesman said. The country’s armed forces, meanwhile, have reported limited gains in the early stages of a counteroffensive to take back the nearly one-fifth of Ukraine’s territory that is under Russian control.

The grinding Ukrainian advance is pressing slowly ahead, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Wednesday. Western analysts and military officials say the effort to dislodge entrenched, powerfully armed and large numbers of Russian troops could take years.

