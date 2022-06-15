 | Thu, Jun 16, 2022
Russia targets depot in western Ukraine, advances in east

The Ukrainian governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, told The Associated Press that “heavy fighting in Sievierodonetsk continues today as well.”

By

World News

June 15, 2022 - 3:29 PM

A photograph taken on Monday shows a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Eduard Basurin, in front of the school No. 22, which was shelled on April 30 in Donetsk, amid the ongoing Russian military action in Ukraine. (Yuri Kadobnov/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military said it used long-range missiles Wednesday to destroy a depot in the western Lviv region of Ukraine where ammunition for NATO-supplied weapons was being stored, and the governor of a key eastern city acknowledged that Russian forces are advancing amid heavy fighting.

Those strikes came as fighting raged for the city of Sievierodonetsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas area, the focus of Russia’s offensive in recent weeks.

Russia-backed separatists accused Ukrainian forces of sabotaging an evacuation of civilians from the city’s besieged Azot chemical plant, where about 500 civilians and an unknown number of Ukrainian fighters are believed to be sheltering from missile attacks. It wasn’t possible to verify that claim.

