 | Mon, Jul 24, 2023
Russia targets Ukraine’s farm storage sites after hitting port

Russian forces unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure and farm storage sites in southern ukraine, while accusing Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow.

July 24, 2023 - 2:04 PM

A pile of maize grains is seen on the pier at the Izmail Sea Port, Odesa region, on July 22, 2023. Russia said on July 21, 2023, that it understood the concerns African nations may have after Moscow left the Ukrainian grain deal, promising to ensure deliveries to countries in need. Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow early Monday that saw one of the aircraft fall near the Defense Ministry’s main headquarters, while the Russian military unleashed new strikes on port infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties when the drones struck two nonresidential buildings in Moscow. Separately, a Ukrainian drone struck an ammunition depot in Russian-annexed Crimea, forcing a halt in traffic on a major highway, Russian authorities said.

In Moscow, Russian media reported that one of the drones fell on the Komsomolsky highway near the capital’s center, shattering shop windows and damaged the roof of a house just over 200 yards away from the towering riverside Defense Ministry building. The ministry’s main headquarters has Pantsyr air defense systems placed on the roof.

