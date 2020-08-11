Menu Search Log in

Russia’s virus vaccine greeted with some alarm

Fast-tracked approval process concerns health officials across the world.

By

World News

August 11, 2020 - 10:02 AM

Photo by NAID / TNS

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia today became the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine for use in tens of thousands of its citizens despite international skepticism about injections that have not completed clinical trials and were studied in only dozens of people for less than two months. 

President Vladimir Putin said while announcing the approval that one of his two adult daughters already was inoculated. He said the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and was shown to provide lasting immunity to the coronavirus, although Russian authorities have offered no proof to back up the claim of its safety or effectiveness.

“I know it has proven efficient and forms a stable immunity,” he said. “We must be grateful to those who made that first step very important for our country and the entire world.”

Related
July 16, 2020
June 12, 2020
June 2, 2020
March 25, 2020
Trending