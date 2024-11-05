Sandu re-elected despite Russian interference

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu won a second term in a pivotal presidential runoff against a Russia-friendly opponent, in a race that was overshadowed by claims of Russian interference, voter fraud, and intimidation in the European Union candidate country.

Sandu amassed 55% of the vote held Sunday, compared to 45% for Alexandr Stoianoglo, a former prosecutor general who was backed by the pro-Russia Party of Socialists.

The result will be a major relief for the pro-Western government, which strongly backed Sandu’s candidacy, and her push for closer Western ties on Moldova’s path toward the EU.

“Moldova, you are victorious! Today, dear Moldovans, you have given a lesson in democracy, worthy of being written in history books. Today, you have saved Moldova!” Sandu said after claiming victory after midnight.

Sandu said Moldovans had faced an “unprecedented attack” through alleged schemes including dirty money, vote-buying, and electoral interference “by hostile forces from outside the country” and criminal groups.

“You have shown that nothing can stand in the way of the people’s power when they choose to speak through their vote,” she added.