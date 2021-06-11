 | Fri, Jun 11, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Smiling G-7 leaders seek return to camaraderie

On the agenda is COVID-19, ransomware and climate change — items that President Joe Biden fully recognizes.

By

World News

June 11, 2021 - 2:37 PM

From left, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President of the European Council Charles Michel, US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italy's Prime minister Mario Draghi, France's President Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel pose for the family photo at the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 11, 2021. (Leon Neal/POOL/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Group of Seven leaders braved drizzly beachside weather on the Cornish coast in southern England for a traditional “family” photo at the start of their annual summit, before the meeting formally got underway with a discussion on boosting the global economy after the pandemic.

This is the final G-7 for Angela Merkel after 16 years as German Chancellor (she is stepping down after an election in September), risking the prospect of next year’s gathering in Germany being a male-only affair. She was first to walk out for the photo, standing on the front right of the podium.

Host U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood smiling in the middle, flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Related
June 10, 2021
November 16, 2020
August 26, 2019
June 8, 2018
Most Popular