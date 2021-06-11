Smiling G-7 leaders seek return to camaraderie

Group of Seven leaders braved drizzly beachside weather on the Cornish coast in southern England for a traditional “family” photo at the start of their annual summit, before the meeting formally got underway with a discussion on boosting the global economy after the pandemic.

This is the final G-7 for Angela Merkel after 16 years as German Chancellor (she is stepping down after an election in September), risking the prospect of next year’s gathering in Germany being a male-only affair. She was first to walk out for the photo, standing on the front right of the podium.

Host U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood smiling in the middle, flanked by French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden.