 | Fri, Jan 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

South Africa’s president says ruling ‘laid bare’ Israel’s crimes

South Africa's president says Israel's crimes have been "laid bare" after a ruling from the International Court of Justice. The court rules Israel must do all it can to prevent deaths but did not order a cease-fire.

By

World News

January 26, 2024 - 2:59 PM

Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 30. AP PHOTO/ABED KHALED

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Israel’s alleged crimes against Palestinians in Gaza have been “laid bare” in the International Court of Justice’s ruling.

Ramaphosa also said his country, which lodged the genocide case against Israel at the top U.N. court, is happy that “the Palestinian people’s cries for justice have been heeded by an eminent organ of the United Nations.”

The court ruled in a preliminary order that Israel must do all it can to prevent deaths, destruction and any acts of genocide in its offensive in Gaza, but did not order a cease-fire by Israel, which South Africa had pushed for.

Related
May 25, 2021
May 21, 2021
May 13, 2021
May 12, 2021
Most Popular