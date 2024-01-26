South Africa’s president says ruling ‘laid bare’ Israel’s crimes

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says Israel’s alleged crimes against Palestinians in Gaza have been “laid bare” in the International Court of Justice’s ruling.

Ramaphosa also said his country, which lodged the genocide case against Israel at the top U.N. court, is happy that “the Palestinian people’s cries for justice have been heeded by an eminent organ of the United Nations.”

The court ruled in a preliminary order that Israel must do all it can to prevent deaths, destruction and any acts of genocide in its offensive in Gaza, but did not order a cease-fire by Israel, which South Africa had pushed for.