Soviet Union’s terror, triumphs began 100 years ago

The Soviet Union formed on Dec. 30, 1922, but lasted just days short of its 69th birthday. Now, 100 years later, take a look at the empire's rise and fall.

World News

December 29, 2022 - 12:26 PM

Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin, left, and Soviet leader Josef Stalin in 1922 just outside Moscow, Russia. Photo by PICRYL

MOSCOW (AP) — With its brutality, technological accomplishments and rigid ideology, the Soviet Union loomed over the world like an immortal colossus.

It led humankind into outer space, exploded the most powerful nuclear weapon ever, and inflicted bloody purges and cruel labor camps on its own citizens while portraying itself as the vanguard of enlightened revolution.

But its lifespan was less than the average human’s; born 100 years ago, it died days short of its 69th birthday.

