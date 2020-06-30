Menu Search Log in

Supreme Court refuses to block upcoming federal executions

Justices reject appeal from four inmate convicted of killing children, including two from Kansas.

By

World News

June 30, 2020 - 9:08 AM

The exterior of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., as seen on September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Slinger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday refused to block the execution of four federal prison inmates who are scheduled to be put to death in July and August.

The executions would mark the first use of the death penalty on the federal level since 2003.

The justices rejected an appeal from four inmates who were convicted of killing children. Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor noted that they would have blocked the executions from going forward.

Related
June 24, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 11, 2020
April 15, 2020
Trending