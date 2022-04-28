 | Thu, Apr 28, 2022
Survey: Americans see China as a threat

A survey found a growing number of Americans see China as a threat. Two-thirds said China's influence in the world is getting stronger, and two-thirds consider it a major threat to the United States.

By

World News

April 28, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping (on screen) delivers a speech during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021. (Wang Zhao/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BEIJING (AP) — Americans are increasingly seeing China as a world superpower and a threat, though growing numbers perceive it more as a competitor than an enemy, according to a survey released Thursday.

The Washington-based Pew Research Center said that negative views of China reached a new high, with 82% of Americans having either somewhat unfavorable or very unfavorable views of the country, a 6 percentage point increase from last year.

About two-thirds of U.S. adults said that China’s influence in the world is getting stronger, and two-thirds also consider China’s power and influence a major threat to the United States.

