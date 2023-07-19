 | Wed, Jul 19, 2023
Suspects arrested in Celtic coin theft

Thieves stole hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria.

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities said Wednesday that they have arrested four suspects in the theft of hundreds of ancient gold coins from a museum in Bavaria last year.

Thieves broke into the Celtic and Roman Museum in Manching and took 483 Celtic coins that were discovered during an archaeological dig nearby in 1999. The coins dated to around 100 B.C.

Officials have said that cables were cut at a telecommunications hub and knocked out local networks before the heist, and that the thieves got in and out of the museum in nine minutes early on Nov. 22 without raising the alarm.

