Swiss glaciers under threat from record heat wave

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss weather service said Monday a heat wave has driven the zero-degree Celsius level to its highest altitude since recordings on it in Switzerland began nearly 70 years ago, an ominous new sign for the country’s vaunted glaciers.

MeteoSwiss says the zero-degree isotherm level reached 17,381 feet above sea level over Switzerland overnight Sunday to Monday. All of Switzerland’s snow-capped Alpine peaks — the highest being the 15,203-foot Monte Rosa summit — were in air temperatures over the level where water freezes to ice, raising prospects of a thaw.

Even Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain along the Italian-French border at some 15,800 feet, is affected, the weather agency said based on readings from its weather balloons.