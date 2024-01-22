 | Mon, Jan 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Taliban enforces restrictions on Afghan women

Afghan women cannot work, travel or receive health care unless accompanied by a husband or male relative as the Taliban's Vice and Virtue Ministry cracks down.

By

World News

January 22, 2024 - 2:21 PM

A Taliban fighter stands guard as women wait to receive food rations distributed by a humanitarian aid group, in Kabul, Afghanistan, on May 23, 2023. A U.N. report says the Taliban are restricting Afghan women's access to work, travel and healthcare if they are unmarried or don't have a male guardian, a mahram. The Taliban have banned women from education, most jobs and public spaces like parks since seizing control of Afghanistan in 2021. Photo by AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban are restricting Afghan women’s access to work, travel and healthcare if they are unmarried or don’t have a male guardian, according to a U.N report published Monday.

In one incident, officials from the Vice and Virtue Ministry advised a woman to get married if she wanted to keep her job at a health care facility, saying it was inappropriate for an unwed woman to work, it said.

The Taliban have barred women from most areas of public life and stopped girls from going to school beyond the sixth grade as part of harsh measures they imposed after taking power in 2021, despite initially promising more moderate rule.

Related
September 9, 2021
August 26, 2021
August 18, 2021
September 11, 2020
Most Popular