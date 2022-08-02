 | Tue, Aug 02, 2022
Taliban under scrutiny as US kills al-Qaida leader

The strike early Sunday shook awake Shirpur, once a district of historic buildings that were bulldozed in 2003 to make way for luxury homes for officials in Afghanistan’s Western-backed government and international aid organizations.

August 2, 2022 - 3:34 PM

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on a "successful" counterterrorism operation that killed al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahri, from the Blue Room balcony of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Jim Watson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.

The Taliban had promised in the 2020 Doha Agreement on the terms of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that they would not harbor al-Qaida members or those seeking to attack the U.S.

Yet a mastermind of the 9/11 terror attacks, who has called for striking the United States in numerous video messages in recent years, lived for months apparently sheltered by senior Taliban figures.

