 | Fri, Apr 05, 2024
Teams search for family following rockslide

Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide after an earthquake in Taiwan.

World News

April 5, 2024 - 3:00 PM

Rescue workers stand near the site of a leaning building in the aftermath of an earthquake in Hualien, eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour Wednesday, damaging buildings and highways Photo by AP Photo/Johnson Lai

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — Rescue teams are searching for a family of five feared trapped in a rockslide following Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years, which has left at least 12 dead.

Two bodies have been found in the Taroko National Park, a tourist attraction famous for its rugged, mountainous terrain in Hualien County about 90 miles from Taipei. At least four other victims were found in the park. Authorities have yet to verify the identities of the latest victims.

The family, surnamed You, had gone on a hike after visiting ancestral sites for the traditional grave-sweeping observances.

