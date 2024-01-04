 | Thu, Jan 04, 2024
Tensions rise as airstrike kills militia leader

A U.S. airstrike in Baghdad killed a high-ranking, Iran-backed militia commander. It coincides with rising tensions and fears the Israel-Hamas war could spill over into surrounding countries.

January 4, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Fighters of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation Forces - PMF) paramilitaries ride in vehicles moving in a convoy during the funeral of Hassan Hammadi al-Amiri, a fallen member of the group Kataeb Hezbollah, one of the factions of the PMF, in Baghdad on Dec. 26, 2023, after he was killed earlier in a US airstrike. US air strikes targeting a pro-Iranian group in Iraq on Dec. 26 claimed at least one life, drawing an angry response from Baghdad as regional tensions spike amid the Israel-Hamas war. The United States has repeatedly targeted sites used by Iran and its proxy forces in Iraq and Syria in response to dozens of attacks on American and allied forces in the region since the Oct. 7 outbreak of the war. (Ahmad Al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BAGHDAD (AP) — A U.S. airstrike on the headquarters of an Iran-backed militia in central Baghdad on Thursday killed a high-ranking militia commander, militia officials said.

Thursday’s strike comes amid mounting regional tensions fueled by the Israel-Hamas war and fears that it could spill over into surrounding countries. It also coincides with a push by Iraqi officials for US-led coalition forces to leave the country.

The Popular Mobilization Force, or PMF, a coalition of militias that is nominally under the control of the Iraqi military, announced in a statement that its deputy head of operations in Baghdad, Mushtaq Taleb al-Saidi, or “Abu Taqwa,” had been killed “as a result of brutal American aggression.”

