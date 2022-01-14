 | Fri, Jan 14, 2022
The Earth hits its 6th warmest year on record

The exceptionally hot year is part of a warming trend that is likely to accelerate, scientists say.

January 14, 2022 - 12:33 PM

The Dixie Fire in Plumas County and Butte County produces a pyrocumulus cloud. Such a fire cloud forms when scorched air and strong winds within a fire meet moisture in the atmosphere. On July 22, the Dixie Fire surpassed 100,000 acres, becoming the second California wildfire in 2021 to surpass that acreage milestone.

Earth simmered to the sixth hottest year on record in 2021, according to several newly released temperature measurements. 

And scientists say the exceptionally hot year is part of a long-term warming trend that shows hints of accelerating.

Two U.S. science agencies — NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — and a private measuring group released their calculations for last year’s global temperature on Thursday, and all said it wasn’t far behind ultra-hot 2016 and 2020. 

