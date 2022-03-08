 | Tue, Mar 08, 2022
Tired of feeling hostage to Putin, EU looks to cut energy ties to Russia

The European Union is seeking to phase out its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The EU could reduce the demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year.

By

World News

March 8, 2022 - 3:32 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced Sunday that the EU's airspace would be closed to any aircraft affiliated with Russians. (Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is seeking to fully phase out its reliance on Russian energy “well before 2030” to ensure the 27-nation bloc no longer faces difficult decisions about hurting their own economies in geopolitical crises like the invasion of Ukraine.

The EU leaders meet in Versailles outside Paris for a two-day summit starting Thursday and will be working on ways to “phase out our dependency on Russian gas, oil and coal imports,” said a draft of the summit declaration seen by The Associated Press.

The European Commission unveiled proposals Tuesday to make that happen, including diversifying natural gas supplies and speeding up renewable energy development. The EU’s executive arm said its measures “can reduce EU demand for Russian gas by two-thirds before the end of the year.”

