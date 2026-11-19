Trump, Xi and Putin hold rare 3-way talks on nuclear risks but deliver no breakthroughs
President Trump met for three-way talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran and how to reduce the dangers posed by nuclear arsenals. They emerged with a far narrower agenda.
SHENZHEN, China (AP) — For U.S. President Donald Trump, the meeting with the leaders of two other nuclear powers — China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin — was supposed to be a diplomatic triumph: It would serve as proof that Trump could negotiate with two of America’s toughest rivals.
Before the trio met Thursday in a villa in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, the U.S. president sought to flatter both Xi and Putin as his friends. They were to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran and how to reduce the dangers posed by nuclear arsenals.
But after roughly 70 minutes behind closed doors, they agreed to a far narrower agenda. They would like to reform the United Nations, refine more fossil fuels and curb the reach of the International Criminal Court.
The Associated Press
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