Two killed, six injured after bus hits day care center

A freak accident in which a city bus crashed into a day care center in Canada let two children dead and six others at the hospital. The bus driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and careless driving.

February 8, 2023 - 2:34 PM

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — A city bus crashed into a day care center north of Montreal on Wednesday, leaving two children dead and sending six children to the hospital, officials said. The bus driver was arrested and charged with homicide and careless driving.

Police set up a large perimeter around the building housing the day care in Laval, Quebec, and panicked parents who ran to the center were diverted to a nearby elementary school. Dozens of police and emergency vehicles lined the blocked-off road leading to the day care.

Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry identified the driver as a 51-year-old employee, but did not release his name. Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said the driver has worked for Societe de transport de Laval for about 10 years and has no incidents of note in his file.

